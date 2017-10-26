Sporting KC eliminated from postseason with 1-0 loss in Houston

The count stood at 1,419 days, and while nobody in the Sporting Kansas City organization might have tallied that figure exactly, the significance of it reached them all. That’s 1,419 days since the club lifted the MLS Cup on frigid December day in Kansas City, Kan. That’s 1,419 days since it last celebrated an MLS playoff victory.
The tally will stretch into yet another long, agonizing offseason.
Sporting Kansas City lost in the opening round of the postseason for the fourth straight year, falling on Thursday 1-0 in overtime to the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.
And if it sounds familiar, like a story told many times before, well, it should. Sporting KC has lost four straight knockout-round matches — every postseason game it’s played since winning the 2013 MLS Cup — and all of them are by either one-goal margins or via penalty kicks.
They each possess their own distinct element of anguish. On Thursday, that arrived in the 77th minute, when Ike Opara appeared to give Sporting KC a one-goal lead before a late whistle correctly ruled him offside.
So it went.
The best defense in the MLS — Sporting KC allowed eight fewer goals than any other team in the league — played like it. But a young front line that struggled down the stretch of the season exhibited the same characteristics.
Houston’s Alberth Elis finally broke through in the 94th minute, four minutes into the initial half of extra time, after Vicente Sanchez rolled through the left side of Sporting KC’s back line. A rare mistake.
The larger blunder — the one this club will ultimately look back on — came over the final few weeks of the regular season. A free fall dispatched Sporting KC to the road for the knockout round. After playing for first place on Sept. 30, two weeks after it had won the U.S. Open Cup, Sporting KC finished fifth in the West. A loss in the regular season finale — a match coach Peter Vermes called an embarrassing performance — sealed the fate.
A critical descent. After Thursday, the results of the last 11 playoff matches in franchise history have been determined by the venue. The club has neither won on the road nor lost at home since 2012.
The way it ended Thursday — without a goal — will return the offseason conversation to the club’s biggest in-season move. Sporting KC traded striker Dom Dwyer, the second leading scorer in franchise history, to Orlando City SC in July, and it failed in its attempt to bring in forward Krisztian Nemeth days later as a potential replacement. Nemeth instead landed in New England.
A young Sporting KC offense handled the load well in the initial aftermath, but a front line lacking veteran experience slumped during the stretch of the season. The club scored only three goals over the final five matches of the regular season and none in the playoffs. Dwyer finished the season with a total of nine goals — five for Kansas City in 15 starts and four with Orlando after the trade he welcomed.
By no coincidence, the Sporting KC scoring slump coincided with a slump in the Western Conference standings. After sitting in one of the top-four positions all summer — spots that would have secured a home playoff match — it fell to fifth on the final day of the season.
To the road it went. Children’s Mercy Park remains without a playoff match since 2013.
Sporting KC on Thursday played without goalkeeper Tim Melia, who missed his fourth consecutive match with a hamstring strain. He had targeted a return later in the postseason, a return that won’t come until 2018. Defender Seth Sinovic was also absent from the lineup on Thursday after he strained his back in practice a day earlier.
The match took on a dry tone, with only one shot on target for each side in the opening 45 minutes. The one from Sporting KC was a good one, though. The best chance of a scoreless first half fell to Sporting KC winger Gerso Fernandes down the left flank. Evident in the night’s game plan, Fernandes outran the Houston defense and got the ball to his dominant left foot. His ensuing shot clipped the bicep of goalkeeper Tyler Deric. Fernandes pulled up lame late in the first half, and after starting the second half, he lasted only four minutes before waving for a substitute. Daniel Salloi entered the match.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Dynamo 1
Sporting Kansas City 0, OT
Kansas City
0
0
0
0
—
0
Houston
0
0
1
0
—
1
KANSAS CITY: Andrew Dykstra; Graham Zusi, Ike Opara, Matt Besler, Jimmy Medranda; Roger Espinoza (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 114th), Ilie Sanchez, Benny Feilhaber (Kevin Oliveira, 101st); Gerso Fernandes (Daniel Salloi, 51st), Diego Rubio, Larif Blessing (Cristian Lobato, 100th).
HOUSTON: Tyler Deric; Adolfo Machado, Philippe Senderos, Leonardo (Jalil Anibaba, 41st), DaMarcus Beasley; Ricardo Clark (Vicente Sanchez, 87th), Juan Cabezas, Alberth Elis, Tomas Martinez, Alex (Eric Alexander, 90th); Erick Torres (Romell Quioto, 73rd).
GOAL SCORING
Kansas City: None.
Houston: 1, Elis 11 (Sanchez), 94th minute.
SKC
HOU
Shots
22
20
Shots on goal
6
5
Saves
4
6
Corner kicks
9
6
Fouls
16
21
Offsides
3
4
YELLOW CARDS
Kansas City: Zusi (unsporting behavior), 47th; Sanchez (unsporting behavior), 53rd; Espinoza (unsporting behavior), 65th; Rubio (unsporting behavior), 89th; Dykstra (unsporting behavior), 123rd.
Houston: Senderos (unsporting behavior), 14th; Clark (not retreating), 21st; Machado (unsporting behavior), 76th; Quioto (time wasting), 109th; Elis (unsporting behavior), 121st.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Mark Geiger.
Assistant referee: Joe Fletcher.
Assistant referee: Mike Rottersman.
Fourth official: Hilario Grajeda.
Attendance: 14,126.
