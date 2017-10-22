Loss in season finale sends Sporting KC on the road in playoffs yet again

For nearly a month earlier this summer, Sporting Kansas City occupied the top spot in the West. Heck, only 22 days ago, the club welcomed Vancouver to Children’s Mercy Park, a place it had not yet lost, with first place on the line.
But after 34 MLS matches, and after the grind of the final few weeks took their toll once again, Sporting KC concluded the regular season in a familiar spot.
With a road playoff match on the horizon.
Sporting KC fell 2-1 to Real Salt Lake in Sunday afternoon’s regular-season finale in Sandy, Utah, and failed to secure its first home playoff match in four seasons.
Instead, Sporting KC will travel to face the Houston Dynamo in a midweek knockout match. The date and time of the game will be announced later Sunday evening.
Sporting KC finished as the fifth seed in the West. Houston was fourth. If the MLS playoffs return to Children’s Mercy Park, it will require a Sporting KC victory in the knockout round.
It’s the fourth straight season that Sporting KC will play on the road in the opening round of the playoffs. The club is winless over the previous three.
For much of 2017, Sporting KC sat in a better position in the West. The past month altered that.
The finality of the descent in the standings arrived Sunday, and its consequences will ring in the form of Sporting Kansas City’s playoff destination.
But it commenced weeks earlier. While playing for first place against Vancouver on Sept. 30, Sporting KC lost at home for the first time all season, the makings of a five-game winless streak to close out the year. It totaled only two points over those five matches. It scored just three goals, including Ike Opara’s tally in the final minutes Sunday to cut a two-goal deficit in half.
While Sporting KC downplayed home-field advantage being a required precursor to making a run in the MLS playoffs, history suggests it’s a key element. The results of the club’s previous 10 playoff matches have been determined by the venue — it has not lost at home nor won away from it.
On Friday, Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said the implications of Sunday’s match would create a playoff-like atmosphere, one that could prepare his club for the looming postseason. That’s about the only benefit Sporting KC gained Sunday.
It went south early.
In need of either a victory or a Houston loss to secure a home playoff match, both items fell out of favor quickly. Only 150 seconds after every MLS match started with a simultaneous opening whistle, Houston was already on the board against Chicago, and Real Salt Lake had grabbed the lead against visiting Sporting KC.
Luis Silva was the goal scorer for Real Salt Lake, cleaning up a mess in front of goal that had Sporting KC out of position. A similar sequence allowed Real Salt Lake midfielder Brooks Lennon to pounce for a two-goal advantage before halftime.
So it went.
It sets up another date with Houston. Sporting KC is 0-1-1 against Houston in MLS play this season, with both results coming in the past two weeks. It lost 2-1 in Houston on Oct. 11 before the two sides played to a scoreless draw four days later at Children’s Mercy Park. Sporting KC won an U.S. Open Cup match in Houston in June.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
