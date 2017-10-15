Sporting KC

Sporting Kansas City summary for Oct. 15

October 15, 2017 9:29 PM

Sporting Kansas City 0

Dynamo 0

Houston

0

0

0

Kansas City

0

0

0

HOUSTON: Tyler Deric; Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley, A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado; Alex (Romell Quioto, 66th), Juan Cabezas, Ricardo Clark, Tomas Martinez (Vicente Sanchez, 73rd); Alberth Elis, Erick Torres (Mauro Manotas, 90th).

KANSAS CITY: Andrew Dykstra; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Graham Zusi; Lobato (Latif Blessing, 83rd), Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber, Jimmy Medranda, Ilie Sanchez; Diego Rubio, Daniel Salloi.

GOAL SCORING

Houston: None.

Kansas City: None.

HOU

SKC

Shots

14

27

Shots on goal

2

7

Saves

9

2

Corner kicks

6

9

Fouls

11

8

Offsides

1

1

YELLOW CARDS

Houston: Torres (unsporting behavior), 67th; DeLaGarza (unsporting behavior), 85th.

Kansas City: Blessing (unsporting behavior), 95th.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Kevin Stott.

Assistant referee: Kermit Quisenberry.

Assistant referee: Craig Lowry.

Fourth official: Hilario Grajeda.

Attendance: 19,083.

