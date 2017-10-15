Sporting Kansas City summary for Oct. 15

Sporting Kansas City 0
Dynamo 0
Houston
0
0
—
0
Kansas City
0
0
—
0
HOUSTON: Tyler Deric; Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley, A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado; Alex (Romell Quioto, 66th), Juan Cabezas, Ricardo Clark, Tomas Martinez (Vicente Sanchez, 73rd); Alberth Elis, Erick Torres (Mauro Manotas, 90th).
KANSAS CITY: Andrew Dykstra; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Graham Zusi; Lobato (Latif Blessing, 83rd), Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber, Jimmy Medranda, Ilie Sanchez; Diego Rubio, Daniel Salloi.
GOAL SCORING
Houston: None.
Kansas City: None.
HOU
SKC
Shots
14
27
Shots on goal
2
7
Saves
9
2
Corner kicks
6
9
Fouls
11
8
Offsides
1
1
YELLOW CARDS
Houston: Torres (unsporting behavior), 67th; DeLaGarza (unsporting behavior), 85th.
Kansas City: Blessing (unsporting behavior), 95th.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Kevin Stott.
Assistant referee: Kermit Quisenberry.
Assistant referee: Craig Lowry.
Fourth official: Hilario Grajeda.
Attendance: 19,083.
Comments