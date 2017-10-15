Sporting KC clinches playoff spot but settles for scoreless draw against Houston

The past winter incorporated the most noticeable roster turnover in coach Peter Vermes’ tenure with Sporting Kansas City. By the time the process was finished, nearly half the starting lineup was occupied by new identities.
But for all of those changes, the season will feature a familiar landing spot later this month.
A spot in the playoffs.
Sporting Kansas City clinched a postseason berth for the seventh straight season with a 0-0 draw Sunday against the Houston Dynamo at Children’s Mercy Park.
So, after four tries, they’re finally in.
But it’s not the way they wanted it. With a one-point draw — rather than a three-point win — Sporting KC fell to fourth place in the Western Conference standings. Seattle and Portland each won Sunday and leapfrogged Sporting KC in the standings.
It’s an important descent, too. The top two seeds in the Western Conference will receive first-round byes, and Sporting KC now needs some outside help in next weekend’s finale to claim one.
Sporting KC has lost in the first round of the playoffs — referred to as the knockout round — in each of the past three seasons. It is a one-game, winner-take-all round rather than the two-game series offered deeper into the playoffs.
Sporting KC has played on the road in all three. If it maintains its fourth-place standing, the club would at least play its first home postseason match since 2013, when it lifted the MLS Cup.
But there’s work to be done to make the happen. The jockeying for playoff positioning will carry into the final weekend. Sporting KC will conclude the regular season at Real Salt Lake on Oct. 22.
Sporting KC (12-8-13) had an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot in each of its previous three matches but failed to garner the necessary result. The draw Sunday will stand as an equal disappointment, especially after a late flurry produced zero goals.
More of the same, in some aspects. The battle for seeding has often been hindered by an inability to find the back of the net. Over the past four matches, Sporting KC has scored only twice.
Sporting players finished with 69 percent of the possession and pulled the trigger on 27 shots Sunday, but few were of the high-quality variety. They did hit the crossbar twice — defender Graham Zusi in the first half and forward Diego Rubio in the second half.
After a shaky start, Sporting KC collected its footing over the final 20 minutes of the first half and carried that momentum in the second half. The consistent possession in the final third was lacking the final piece.
Zusi, captain Matt Besler and midfielder Benny Feilhaber returned to the Sporting KC lineup after a two-game absence for international duty with the United States men’s national team.
With goalkeeper Tim Melia still sidelined with a hamstring strain, Andrew Dykstra received his second straight start. Melia is projected to miss one to three more weeks.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
