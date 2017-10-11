Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes, seen here in a file photo, expressed his displeasure Wednesday at the United States men’s national team failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Peter Vermes: U.S. national team ‘didn’t have the intensity’ in World Cup qualifier

By Sam McDowell

October 11, 2017 9:46 PM

The United States men’s national team failed to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday, a result that left a fan base angry, heartbroken and searching for answers.

Count Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes among that bunch.

Vermes, a former national team player, watched from Houston as the Americans fell 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago, a stunning loss that knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup field.

“Devastating. That’s what I would say. I’m devastated by the fact that we didn’t qualify,” Vermes said in a phone interview with The Star late Wednesday. “I don’t really have a lot of comments other than as a former player, as a coach today, as a fan of the game, (I am) just incredibly disappointed.

“I thought the performance on the field, for a final game like that and everything that you were going for, that game was not representative of a U.S. team on the field — not the way they played. It didn’t have the intensity, didn’t have the desire, the hunger, the fight. It was not good enough. That’s it. That’s all I can tell you.”

