Sporting Kansas City summary for October 11

Dynamo 2
Sporting Kansas City 1
Kansas City
1
0
—
1
Houston
0
2
—
2
KANSAS CITY: Andrew Dykstra; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Ike Opara, Erik Palmer-Brown, Seth Sinovic; Latif Blessing (Kharlton Belmar, 84th), Roger Espinoza, Jimmy Medranda, Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes (Diego Rubio, 73rd), Daniel Salloi.
HOUSTON: Tyler Deric; Leonardo, A.J. DeLaGarza, Dylan Remick (Jalil Anibaba, 94th), Philippe Senderos; Eric Alexander (Alex, 78th), Ricardo Clark, Tomas Martinez, Andrew Wenger; Mauro Manotas, Vicente Sanchez (Erick Torres, 73rd).
GOAL SCORING
Kansas City: 1, Medranda 2 (Abdul-Salaam), 33rd minute.
Houston: 2, Martinez 2, 63rd minute. 3, Palmer-Brown 1 (own goal), 77th minute.
SKC
HOU
Shots
15
9
Shots on goal
5
4
Saves
3
4
Corner kicks
8
1
Fouls
16
19
Offsides
3
5
YELLOW CARDS
Kansas City: Sanchez, 87th.
Houston: Clark (unsporting behavior), 45th; Wenger (time wasting), 79th.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Ismail Elfath.
Assistant referee: Kermit Quisenberry.
Assistant referee: Apolinar Mariscal.
Fourth official: Geoff Gamble.
Attendance: 15,724.
Comments