Sporting KC

Sporting Kansas City summary for October 11

October 11, 2017 9:29 PM

Dynamo 2

Sporting Kansas City 1

Kansas City

1

0

1

Houston

0

2

2

KANSAS CITY: Andrew Dykstra; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Ike Opara, Erik Palmer-Brown, Seth Sinovic; Latif Blessing (Kharlton Belmar, 84th), Roger Espinoza, Jimmy Medranda, Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes (Diego Rubio, 73rd), Daniel Salloi.

HOUSTON: Tyler Deric; Leonardo, A.J. DeLaGarza, Dylan Remick (Jalil Anibaba, 94th), Philippe Senderos; Eric Alexander (Alex, 78th), Ricardo Clark, Tomas Martinez, Andrew Wenger; Mauro Manotas, Vicente Sanchez (Erick Torres, 73rd).

GOAL SCORING

Kansas City: 1, Medranda 2 (Abdul-Salaam), 33rd minute.

Houston: 2, Martinez 2, 63rd minute. 3, Palmer-Brown 1 (own goal), 77th minute.

SKC

HOU

Shots

15

9

Shots on goal

5

4

Saves

3

4

Corner kicks

8

1

Fouls

16

19

Offsides

3

5

YELLOW CARDS

Kansas City: Sanchez, 87th.

Houston: Clark (unsporting behavior), 45th; Wenger (time wasting), 79th.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Ismail Elfath.

Assistant referee: Kermit Quisenberry.

Assistant referee: Apolinar Mariscal.

Fourth official: Geoff Gamble.

Attendance: 15,724.

