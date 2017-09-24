Sporting KC

Sporting Kansas City summary for Sept. 24

September 24, 2017 6:26 PM

Sporting Kansas City 2

Galaxy 1

Los Angeles

0

1

1

Kansas City

2

0

2

LOS ANGELES: Clement Diop; Michael Ciani, Ashley Cole, Dave Romney; Romain Alessandrini, Emmanuel Boateng (Ariel Lassiter, 77th), Giovani Dos Santos, Jonathan Dos Santos, Joao Pedro (Rafael Garcia, 31st); Bradford Jamieson IV (Jack McBean, 82nd), Gyasi Zardes.

KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Matt Besler (Erik Palmer-Brown, 94th), Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Lobato (Gerso Fernandes, 75th), Roger Espinoza, Jimmy Medranda (Benny Feilhaber, 63rd), Ilie Sanchez; Diego Rubio, Daniel Salloi.

GOAL SCORING

Los Angeles: 3, Alessandrini, 9, 58th.

Kansas City: 1, Salloi, 2 (Lobato), 18th minute. 2, Rubio, 4 (Sinovic), 35th.

LA

SKC

Shots

7

11

Shots on goal

4

6

Saves

4

3

Corner kicks

8

3

Fouls

11

9

Offsides

2

2

YELLOW CARDS

Los Angeles: Dos Santos (unsporting behavior), 1st; Ciani (unsporting behavior), 55th; McBean (unsporting behavior), 93rd.

Kansas City: None.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Mark Geiger.

Assistant referee: Nick Uranga.

Assistant referee: C.J. Morgante.

Fourth official: Armando Villarreal.

Attendance: 19,028.

