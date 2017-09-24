Sporting Kansas City summary for Sept. 24

Sporting Kansas City 2
Galaxy 1
Los Angeles
0
1
—
1
Kansas City
2
0
—
2
LOS ANGELES: Clement Diop; Michael Ciani, Ashley Cole, Dave Romney; Romain Alessandrini, Emmanuel Boateng (Ariel Lassiter, 77th), Giovani Dos Santos, Jonathan Dos Santos, Joao Pedro (Rafael Garcia, 31st); Bradford Jamieson IV (Jack McBean, 82nd), Gyasi Zardes.
KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Matt Besler (Erik Palmer-Brown, 94th), Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Lobato (Gerso Fernandes, 75th), Roger Espinoza, Jimmy Medranda (Benny Feilhaber, 63rd), Ilie Sanchez; Diego Rubio, Daniel Salloi.
GOAL SCORING
Los Angeles: 3, Alessandrini, 9, 58th.
Kansas City: 1, Salloi, 2 (Lobato), 18th minute. 2, Rubio, 4 (Sinovic), 35th.
LA
SKC
Shots
7
11
Shots on goal
4
6
Saves
4
3
Corner kicks
8
3
Fouls
11
9
Offsides
2
2
YELLOW CARDS
Los Angeles: Dos Santos (unsporting behavior), 1st; Ciani (unsporting behavior), 55th; McBean (unsporting behavior), 93rd.
Kansas City: None.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Mark Geiger.
Assistant referee: Nick Uranga.
Assistant referee: C.J. Morgante.
Fourth official: Armando Villarreal.
Attendance: 19,028.
