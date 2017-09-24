Sporting KC defeats LA Galaxy, makes its move up Western Conference standings

1:02 After U.S. Open Cup victory, Sporting KC turns attention to MLS Pause

1:07 Peter Vermes "very pleased" with Sporting KC response

1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

2:00 Chiefs leave the field after 24-10 victory over Chargers

3:30 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on winning in LA and his team's protests

0:45 American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem

1:49 Youth 4 Change advocate for awareness of teen homeless

0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired