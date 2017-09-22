Party inside Power & Light honors Sporting KC’s Open Cup championship

0:33 Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy Pause

1:46 How a 'glitch' was affecting Missouri's Keno game

1:09 Photo renderings of KU's Memorial Stadium, Allen Fieldhouse renovations

2:25 After a 10 year hiatus, Central High School resurrects march band

1:29 Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown.

1:10 Former Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave speaks at Pittsburg summit in April

1:55 Chiefs' keys to beating Chargers include keeping your cool, Peters and Kelce

0:42 Blue Valley players know Driskell 'looking down on us ... but we need to play for each other'

1:07 Long-snapper most overlooked position in football, but Chiefs 'have a good one'