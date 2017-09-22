Party inside Power & Light honors Sporting KC’s Open Cup championship

Sporting Kansas City celebrated its U.S. Open Cup championship with a party on Friday inside the Power & Light District.
As the team walked onto the KC Live! stage, players Seth Sinovic and Roger Espinoza emerged with the trophy and placed it on a table next to three others. No MLS club has won more Open Cup championships than Sporting KC’s four.
Sporting KC defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Wednedsay to win No. 4.
Team president Jake Reid was the first to address the crowd on Friday, revealing that the newest paint on the Children’s Mercy Park north wall — symbolizing the title — will be orange in honor of late owner Neal Patterson, who died in July.
Sporting KC defeated FC Dallas in the Open Cup quarterfinals two days after Patterson’s death. Orange was the favorite color of Patterson, who attended Oklahoma State.
“(With) what Neal meant to this club and what winning meant to Neal, I couldn’t think of a better way to honor him,” Reid said. “Credit to our ownership group for coming up with this idea.”
Coach Peter Vermes, captain Matt Besler and goalkeeper Tim Melia also spoke to the crowd, which totaled a few hundred people.
Sporting KC next turns its attention back to the MLS season, starting with a home match Sunday against the LA Galaxy.
“There’s a lot more work to do,” Besler said to the crowd. “We’ll see you guys on Sunday.”
