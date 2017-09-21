You're invited to Sporting KC's U.S. Open Cup title celebration on Friday

Sporting Kansas City will celebrate its U.S. Open Cup championship Friday with fans. The club will host a party at the Power & Light District, with players and coaches on hand.

The championship ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on the KC Live! stage inside Power & Light. Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes will address the crowd before each player is presented with a medal.

Sporting KC defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Wednesday to win the fourth Open Cup championship in club history, including the third in the past six seasons.

The celebration Friday is free and open to all ages.