  Peter Vermes delivers emotional speech in Sporting KC locker room after Open Cup win

    Sporting Kansas City celebrated its 2017 U.S. Open Cup championship over New York.

Sporting Kansas City celebrated its 2017 U.S. Open Cup championship over New York.
Sporting Kansas City celebrated its 2017 U.S. Open Cup championship over New York. Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star

Sporting KC

You're invited to Sporting KC's U.S. Open Cup title celebration on Friday

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

September 21, 2017 3:43 PM

Sporting Kansas City will celebrate its U.S. Open Cup championship Friday with fans. The club will host a party at the Power & Light District, with players and coaches on hand.

The championship ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on the KC Live! stage inside Power & Light. Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes will address the crowd before each player is presented with a medal.

Sporting KC defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Wednesday to win the fourth Open Cup championship in club history, including the third in the past six seasons.

The celebration Friday is free and open to all ages.

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

