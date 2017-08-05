Atlanta United FC at Sporting Kansas City preview

ATLANTA UNITED FC AT SPORTING KANSAS CITY
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Sunday at Children's Mercy Park
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1; WHB (810 AM)
ABOUT ATLANTA UNITED FC (10-7-4, 34 points): A potent offense is bolstered by its wealth of options, with Hector Villalba, Josef Martinez and Miguel Almirón all scoring at least eight goals in MLS play this season. (By comparison, Sporting KC's leader has six.) The expansion club spent a lot of money ahead of its first season, and it entered the weekend in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.
ABOUT SPORTING KC (9-4-9, 36 points): The club has not lost in nearly two months, a streak that covers 11 matches across all competitions. It's also riding a 20-match home unbeaten streak in MLS play, a franchise record. Goalkeeper Tim Melia leads the league in goals-against average (0.77 per game), shutouts (9) and save percentage (79.8).
BOTTOM LINE: It's strength against strength. Atlanta leads MLS with 1.95 goals per game, and Sporting KC has allowed a league-low 17 goals.
PREDICTION: Sporting KC 2, Atlanta United FC 1
