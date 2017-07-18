Dom Dwyer will join Graham Zusi as Sporting KC’s All-Star Game representatives

For the first time since 2014, Sporting Kansas City striker Dom Dwyer is an All-Star.
Major League Soccer announced Tuesday that Dwyer would join defender Graham Zusi in the league’s All-Star Game. Dwyer was one of two selections made by commissioner Don Garber. Zusi, meanwhile, was voted onto the team by fans.
Dwyer, who has five goals this season, hasn’t scored for Sporting since May 3, when he found the back of the net twice in a 2-0 win over New York City FC. In 1,271 minutes, he’s taken 45 shots (22 on goal) and had one assist.
Zusi, who earned his fifth All-Star nod, has started 15 of 16 games for Sporting and contributed to nine clean slates for a team that’s allowed an average of 0.70 goals this season.
Dwyer and Zusi will join a 24-man team that will play Real Madrid in the All-Star Game on Aug. 2 at Soldier Field in Chicago. The 7:30 p.m. match will be televised on FS1 and UniMas.
Sporting KC (8-4-8) returns from a two-week MLS break, during which Dwyer played in two Gold Cup games for the U.S. national team, on Saturday to play Real Salt Lake (6-12-2).
Zusi, along with Sporting teammate Matt Besler, also played during the early rounds of the CONCACAF Gold Cup and will remain with the national team through the knockout stages. Dwyer returned to Sporting KC when coach Bruce Arena announced the additions of forwards Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey to the roster on Saturday.
Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3
Comments