Sporting KC will host semifinal, potential championship match of U.S. Open Cup

Sporting Kansas City’s path to the 2017 U.S. Open Cup championship won’t leave Children’s Mercy Park.
In a blind draw conducted by U.S. Soccer on Friday, Sporting KC learned it will not only play host to San Jose in the semifinals next month, but it would also hold the championship match at home should it advance.
The semifinal match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9. The date for the championship match will be determined after the semifinal matches are completed.
Sporting KC is seeking its third Open Cup championship in six years and its fourth in franchise history. It previously won in 2015, 2012 and 2004.
The New York Red Bulls await the winner of Miami FC and FC Cincinnati in the other semifinal match. With Miami FC or FC Cincinnati guaranteed a spot in the semifinals, it’s the first Open Cup tournament in six years to have a second-division team reach the semifinals.
The champion will earn $250,000 in prize money and a spot in the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League.
Sporting KC earned its spot in the semifinals with a dramatic 3-0 victory in extra time against FC Dallas on Tuesday, a match that featured three ejections. Latif Blessing scored twice in extra time before Daniel Salloi added the third. Sporting KC played down a man for 86 minutes of the match.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments