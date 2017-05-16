Mo Johnston reflects on career ahead of Sporting KC hall of honor induction

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:07 Mo Johnston on his Sporting Legend induction Pause 1:20 Prosecuting child sex cases is no easy task 0:59 Gun violence on the rise 2:34 Saving lives may not be enough to save rural Kansas hospital 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 3:01 What is happening underneath Oak Street? 2:36 Sprint's 'Magic Box' improves signal at City Hall 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft 0:28 Alleged intruder fatally shot in Kansas City 1:43 Breast cancer survivor honored by Royals, Alex Gordon Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Mo Johnston, who played for the Kansas City Wizards, will be inducted as a Sporting Legend on May 17, 2017 at Children's Mercy Park. Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star

Mo Johnston, who played for the Kansas City Wizards, will be inducted as a Sporting Legend on May 17, 2017 at Children's Mercy Park. Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star