Sporting Kansas City summary for May 13

Sporting Kansas City 2
Orlando City 2
Kansas City
1
1
—
2
Orlando City
2
0
—
2
KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 95th); Latif Blessing (Soony Saad, 82nd), Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber, Jimmy Medranda (Soni Mustivar, 86th), Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi; Gerso Fernandes.
ORLANDO CITY: Joe Bendik; Jose Aja, Will Johnson, Jonathan Spector, Scott Sutter; Kaka, Cristian Higuita (Luis Gil, 65th), Antonio Nocerino, Carlos Rivas (Giles Barnes, 64th), Donny Toia; Cyle Larin.
GOAL SCORING
Kansas City: 1, Kansas City, Blessing, 1 (Besler), 9th minute. 4, Kansas City, Blessing, 0, 74th.
Orlando City: 2, Larin, 12 (Rivas), 16th. 3,Kaka, 4 (Sutter), 26th.
SKC
OC
Shots
14
7
Shots on goal
8
4
Saves
2
6
Corner kicks
3
4
Fouls
7
9
Offsides
5
2
YELLOW CARDS
Kansas City: Zusi (unsporting behavior), 48th; Sanchez (unsporting behavior), 79th; Blessing (simulation, 79th.
Orlando City: Aja (unsporting behavior), 11th; Higuita (unsporting behavior), 40th.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Ricardo Salazar.
Assistant referee: Kyle Atkins.
Assistant referee: Kyle Longville.
Fourth official:
Rubiel Vazquez
.
Attendance: 25,527.
