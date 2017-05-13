Sporting KC

May 13, 2017 8:27 PM

Sporting Kansas City summary for May 13

Sporting Kansas City 2

Orlando City 2

Kansas City

1

1

2

Orlando City

2

0

2

KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 95th); Latif Blessing (Soony Saad, 82nd), Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber, Jimmy Medranda (Soni Mustivar, 86th), Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi; Gerso Fernandes.

ORLANDO CITY: Joe Bendik; Jose Aja, Will Johnson, Jonathan Spector, Scott Sutter; Kaka, Cristian Higuita (Luis Gil, 65th), Antonio Nocerino, Carlos Rivas (Giles Barnes, 64th), Donny Toia; Cyle Larin.

GOAL SCORING

Kansas City: 1, Kansas City, Blessing, 1 (Besler), 9th minute. 4, Kansas City, Blessing, 0, 74th.

Orlando City: 2, Larin, 12 (Rivas), 16th. 3,Kaka, 4 (Sutter), 26th.

SKC

OC

Shots

14

7

Shots on goal

8

4

Saves

2

6

Corner kicks

3

4

Fouls

7

9

Offsides

5

2

YELLOW CARDS

Kansas City: Zusi (unsporting behavior), 48th; Sanchez (unsporting behavior), 79th; Blessing (simulation, 79th.

Orlando City: Aja (unsporting behavior), 11th; Higuita (unsporting behavior), 40th.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Ricardo Salazar.

Assistant referee: Kyle Atkins.

Assistant referee: Kyle Longville.

Fourth official:

Rubiel Vazquez

.

Attendance: 25,527.

