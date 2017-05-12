Orlando City SC forward Cyle Larin (9) celebrates with forward Will Johnson (8) after scoring a goal during the second half against New York City FC on April 23 in New York. Orlando defeated New York 2-1.
Sporting KC

Quick-hits preview: Sporting Kansas City at Orlando City SC

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

May 12, 2017 7:41 PM

SPORTING KANSAS CITY AT ORLANDO CITY SC

WHEN/WHERE: 6 p.m. Saturday; at Orlando City Stadium, Orlando

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports KC Plus; 99.3 FM

ABOUT SPORTING KC (5-2-3, 18 points): Even after last week’s 2-0 loss in Minnesota, Sporting KC owns a league-best 0.50 goals against average, aided by six shutouts in 10 matches. Dom Dwyer is suspended for the match with yellow card accumulation. The remainder of the lineup is healthy.

ABOUT ORLANDO CITY SC (6-3-0, 18 points): The Lions are off to a hot start behind forward Cyle Larin, who has six goals in nine matches. But they’re perhaps not quite as dominant as the record indicates — five of their six victories are by a one-goal margin, most in MLS.

BOTTOM LINE: While Sporting KC has played considerably better on the road this season, Orlando City is 5-0-0 on its home field in 2017. It is the only club to win all of its home matches.

PREDICTION: Orlando City SC 2, Sporting KC 1

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

