Mo Johnston to be inducted into Sporting Kansas City’s hall of honor

MoJo is headed to Sporting Kansas City’s hall of honor.
Mo Johnston, who played for the Kansas City Wizards from 1996-2001, will be inducted as the ninth Sporting Legend next week. The ceremony will take place before Sporting Kansas City’s home match against the Seattle Sounders FC on May 17 at Children’s Mercy Park.
“Being inducted as a Sporting Legend is a great honor and an absolute privilege, especially as a player coming from another country,” Johnston said in a news release.
Johnston, 54, was born in Scotland and played the majority of his career in Europe before concluding it with the Wizards. The stay in Kansas City was the longest one of his career with a club. He made 170 total appearances with the Wizards and scored 32 goals and added 31 assists. The Wizards won the MLS Cup in 2000.
He is the ninth member of the Sporting Legends, a hall of honor started in 2013. He was selected through an online fan vote.
“This would not have happened without the coaches and teammates in Kansas City who helped me get here,” he said. “I loved my six years in MLS. Playing in American was a fantastic experience and one of the best times of my career.”
Bob Gansler, Tony Meola, Preki, Jimmy Conrad, Lamar Hunt, Peter Vermes, Chris Klein and Kerry Zavagnin have previously been named Sporting Legends.
