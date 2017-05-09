Sporting KC’s Erik Palmer-Brown will play in the under-20 World Cup

Sporting Kansas City homegrown defender Erik Palmer-Brown is headed to another World Cup.
Palmer-Brown, a graduate of O’Hara High School, was named Tuesday to the United States under-20 men’s national team roster for the U-20 World Cup in South Korea. The tournament starts this month.
Palmer-Brown is one of three American players who also played in the 2015 U-20 World Cup in New Zealand. The U.S. lost in the quarterfinals.
“I learned a lot from the tournament two years ago, and I look forward to sharing those experiences with the rest of my teammates in Korea,” Palmer-Brown said. “We have a strong group of players and are entering the tournament with a lot of confidence.”
Palmer-Brown captained the U-20 team earlier this year, and it won the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in March.
In this month’s U-20 World Cup, which includes 24 teams, the United States is slotted into Group F with Ecuador, Senegal and Saudi Arabia. The Americans open with Ecuador on May 22. The tournament will conclude on June 11.
Palmer-Brown, who has already departed for training camp in Japan, has not yet appeared in a match for Sporting KC this season.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
