Sporting Kansas City to bring back those retro rainbow warmup uniforms

The rainbow jerseys are on their way back, albeit in a brief appearance.
Sporting Kansas City will pay homage to its days as the Kansas City Wizards next week, when players wear the memorable rainbow jerseys during pregame warmups of a May 17 match against the Seattle Sounders FC.
Sporting KC is dubbing the evening “Retro Night” against the defending MLS Cup champions.
The newest version of the jerseys — commonly referred to as the “Charlie Brown” design — maintains the black base but also includes the old Wizards logo on the chest and the Sporting KC badge on the sleeve. They will be sold to the public at Children’s Mercy Park during the match.
Sporting KC wore similar warmups last season as part of its 20th anniversary celebration.
