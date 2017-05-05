Quick-hits preview: Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC
WHEN/WHERE: 12:30 p.m. Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
TV: Fox Sports 1
ABOUT SPORTING KC (5-1-3, 18 points): Forward Dom Dwyer is on a tear, scoring five goals over the past five games. But the defense has been the story for Sporting KC this season. The club has allowed only three goals over nine matches. It has recorded six shutouts.
ABOUT MINNESOTA UNITED (2-5-2, 8 points): The expansion club received a rude welcoming into the league. It was outscored 12-2 over the first two games. Statistically, Minnesota has the worst defense in MLS with 25 goals allowed, though it’s allowed only two over the past two matches.
BOTTOM LINE: As Sporting KC midfielder Roger Espinoza put it, in order to compete for a first-round bye, the club needs to pull out road victories. A trip to Minnesota offers a quality opportunity for one.
PREDICTION: Sporting KC 2, Minnesota 1
Sam McDowell
