Sporting KC moves into first place in Western Conference with 2-0 win over Red Bulls

Before Sporting Kansas City departed for preseason training camp, before it had even conducted its initial practice, coach Peter Vermes dubbed his lineup, “SKC 2.0.” The label paid homage to the teams of 2012 and 2013, trophy-securing clubs built on speed and athleticism.
As it turns out, SKC 2.0 resembles its predecessor. At least in the results column.
Sporting KC sprung into first place in the Western Conference with a 2-0 victory Wednesday over the New York Red Bulls.
Sporting KC, 5-1-3, is unbeaten in its past 14 home matches, the longest stretch in franchise history. On May 4, it will wake up as the Western Conference leaders, the latest the team has paced its conference since 2014.
And it looks every bit worthy of its standing. Inside Children’s Mercy Park, Sporting KC has outscored its five opponents 10-2. It has allowed a league-low three goals in nine matches. It has a league-best six shutouts.
On to the individual superlatives: With newfound help surrounding him on the front line, striker Dom Dwyer is tinkering on career-best form. He scored twice more Wednesday, both of them with his right foot. He has five goals in his last five outings, the last three with that right foot — a significant statistic after offseason surgery on his right ankle.
While Sporting KC supplemented its offensive attack in the offseason — most notably with designated player Gerso Fernandes — the moves were equally designed to free Dwyer. Fernandes has scored twice, but his speed has opened up space for the team’s top goal-scoring threat.
Dwyer opened the scoring a minute into the second half Wednesday, dumping a ball into the back of the net after the Red Bulls whiffed on multiple chances to clear the danger. Dwyer added another in the 68th minute after Benny Feilhaber placed a ball at his foot.
Feilhaber was credited with the assist. He could’ve had a couple more in the first half, but Dwyer had his header attempt stoned by New York keeper Luis Robles and center back Ike Opara failed to put his attempt on net.
Even with the Robles save, the best stop still belonged to Sporting KC keeper Tim Melia. With the game scoreless in the 28th minute, Red Bulls forward Fredrik Gulbrandsen broke into the box. Melia, off his line, clipped enough of the ensuing shot to tip it over the crossbar. Melia made two saves for his sixth shutout.
Despite playing its second match in five days, Sporting KC didn’t deviate from its typical starting lineup. That may change when it visits Minnesota on Sunday, its third game in eight days.
New York, on the other hand, sat a portion of its starters, including striker Bradley Wright-Phillips and midfielder Sacha Kljestan.
