Quick-hits preview: New York Red Bulls at Sporting Kansas City

NEW YORK RED BULLS AT SPORTING KANSAS CITY
WHEN/WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Children’s Mercy Park
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports KC Plus; WHB (810 AM)
ABOUT NEW YORK RED BULLS (5-3-1, 16 points): The venue has dictated the results. Although unbeaten at home, the Red Bulls are just 1-3 on the road and have allowed nine goals in the four away matches. Former Sporting KC center back Aurelien Collin is dealing with a groin injury and is unlikely to make the return to Children’s Mercy Park. Forward Bradley Wright-Phillips, who leads MLS in scoring over the past three seasons, has six goals in his last six meetings with Sporting KC.
ABOUT SPORTING KC (4-1-3, 15 points): A victory would vault Sporting KC into first place in the Western Conference. The club is riding a franchise record 13-game unbeaten streak at home. With a back line of Seth Sinovic, Matt Besler, Ike Opara and Graham Zusi, Sporting KC leads MLS with only 0.38 goals allowed per match.
BOTTOM LINE: The Red Bulls have found success inside Children’s Mercy Park. They are undefeated over their past five matches there. But Sporting KC has not lost a home game since May 27, 2016.
PREDICTION: Sporting KC 2, New York Red Bulls 1
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
