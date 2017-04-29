Sporting Kansas City summary for April 29

Sporting Kansas City 3
Real Salt Lake 0
Real Salt Lake
0
0
—
0
Kansas City
1
2
—
3
REAL SALT LAKE: Brooks Lennon, Yura Movsisyan (Luis Silva, 60th), Joao Plata, Matt Van Oekel, Danilo Acosta (Sebastián Saucedo, 71st), Chris Wingert, Chris Schuler, Demar Phillips, Luke Mulholland (José Hernández, 85th), Sunny.
KANSAS CITY: Gerso Fernandes, Dominic Dwyer (Soony Saad, 91st), Jimmy Medranda (Daniel Salloi, 79th), Tim Melia, Graham Zusi, Ike Opara, Matt Besler, Seth Sinovic, Roger Espinoza (Soni Mustivar, 70th), Ilie Sánchez, Benny Feilhaber.
GOAL SCORING
Real Salt Lake: None.
Kansas City: 1, Feilhaber (Zusi, Espinoza), 17th minute. 2, Dwyer (unassisted), 51st minute. 3, Fernandes (Saad), 95th minute.
RSL
SKC
Shots
14
10
Shots on goal
2
7
Saves
4
2
Corner kicks
6
6
Fouls
15
7
Offsides
3
4
YELLOW CARDS
Real Salt Lake: Mulholland (unsporting behavior), 39th; Phillips (dissent) 51st; Movsisyan (unsporting behavior), 55th; Lennon (unsporting behavior), 85th.
Kansas City: Feilhaber (unsporting behavior), 49th; Espinoza (unsporting behavior), 55th; Zusi (unsporting behavior), 69th; Fernandes (unsporting behavior), 84th.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Jose Carlos Rivero.
Assistant referee:Anthony Vasoli.
Assistant referee: Jose Da Silva.
Fourth official: Nima Saghafi.
Attendance: 18,648.
