Sporting KC

April 29, 2017 9:50 PM

Sporting Kansas City summary for April 29

Sporting Kansas City 3

Real Salt Lake 0

Real Salt Lake

0

0

0

Kansas City

1

2

3

REAL SALT LAKE: Brooks Lennon, Yura Movsisyan (Luis Silva, 60th), Joao Plata, Matt Van Oekel, Danilo Acosta (Sebastián Saucedo, 71st), Chris Wingert, Chris Schuler, Demar Phillips, Luke Mulholland (José Hernández, 85th), Sunny.

KANSAS CITY: Gerso Fernandes, Dominic Dwyer (Soony Saad, 91st), Jimmy Medranda (Daniel Salloi, 79th), Tim Melia, Graham Zusi, Ike Opara, Matt Besler, Seth Sinovic, Roger Espinoza (Soni Mustivar, 70th), Ilie Sánchez, Benny Feilhaber.

GOAL SCORING

Real Salt Lake: None.

Kansas City: 1, Feilhaber (Zusi, Espinoza), 17th minute. 2, Dwyer (unassisted), 51st minute. 3, Fernandes (Saad), 95th minute.

RSL

SKC

Shots

14

10

Shots on goal

2

7

Saves

4

2

Corner kicks

6

6

Fouls

15

7

Offsides

3

4

YELLOW CARDS

Real Salt Lake: Mulholland (unsporting behavior), 39th; Phillips (dissent) 51st; Movsisyan (unsporting behavior), 55th; Lennon (unsporting behavior), 85th.

Kansas City: Feilhaber (unsporting behavior), 49th; Espinoza (unsporting behavior), 55th; Zusi (unsporting behavior), 69th; Fernandes (unsporting behavior), 84th.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Jose Carlos Rivero.

Assistant referee:Anthony Vasoli.

Assistant referee: Jose Da Silva.

Fourth official: Nima Saghafi.

Attendance: 18,648.

