Sporting KC beats Real Salt Lake 3-0, extends home unbeaten streak to club-record 13 matches

On a cold December day, a soccer ball reverberated off a crossbar inside Children’s Mercy Park, and Sporting Kansas City charged the field to celebrate an MLS Cup championship.

Some 1,239 days later, that missed penalty kick represented Sporting KC’s last MLS victory against rival Real Salt Lake.

The longstanding streak came to a long-awaited close in a downpour on Saturday, with a fitting responsible party.

A Benny Feilhaber 20-yard strike provided the prologue to a 3-0 Sporting KC victory against Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

The epilogue: Sporting KC broke a club record, extending its home unbeaten streak to 13 matches. It has not lost a home match since May 27, 2016.

Sporting KC is undefeated across four home matches this season, three of them presenting some sort of weather challenge. The latest included a steady stream of rain for the match’s entirety.

Irrelevant, as it turned out.

Coming off its first loss of the season against FC Dallas last weekend, Sporting KC, 4-1-3, was crisp from the jump. It resulted in another beauty from Feilhaber, an Real Salt Lake nemesis, in the 17th minute. Graham Zusi set up the goal with a layoff pass that put the ball on a tee for Feilhaber, who plunked the inside of the opposite post from 20 yards away. Zusi recorded his 50th career assist in MLS play, fifth among active players.

Striker Dom Dwyer added the insurance in the 52nd minute, his third goal in four matches after he was scoreless in the first four of 2017. Gerso tapped in the third goal in extra time.

After his first tally of the season, Dwyer commented that he “needed” the goal to spark a streak. The gates have indeed opened since, with some variety in the finishes. Dwyer even scored a rare one with his right foot Saturday.

That was more than enough for the other half of the field, where the Sporting KC defense formulated its fifth shutout of the season. Goalkeeper Tim Melia made two saves for his fifth clean sheet, most in MLS.

Real Salt Lake, 2-5-2, had a goal negated by a delayed offside call in the 29th minute. Real Salt Lake forward Yura Movsisyan struck a ball that deflected off the back of forward Joao Plata and into the net. After a conference with his assistant referee, center official Jose Rivero ruled the play offside.

Sporting KC on Saturday started a string of six matches in 22 days. It used its typical lineup Saturday, but its depth could be tested over the ensuing days and weeks.

Sporting KC will play host to the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday before a trip to expansion-club Minnesota next Saturday.