Find out how much every Sporting KC player is making this season

Sporting Kansas City’s offseason was a busy one.
It was also a pricy one.
According to figures released Tuesday by the MLS Players Union, Sporting KC added more than $1 million to its roster this season.
Atop the acquisition financial chart is winger Gerso Fernandes, who is playing on a salary of $591,258 in guaranteed compensation. That’s enough to qualify him as one of three designated players on Sporting’s roster, joining midfielder Roger Espinoza ($850,000), who is the highest-paid player on the team, and defender Graham Zusi ($757,102).
Captain Matt Besler ($758,250), striker Dom Dwyer ($668,750) and midfielder Benny Feilhaber ($600,000) also make more than the designated player budget charge ($480,625), which means Sporting KC is using allocation funds to buy down each of those salaries against the cap.
Newcomer Ilie Sanchez, a defensive midfielder whom coach Peter Vermes has lauded for his play this year, is earning $305,000. All of the salaries released Tuesday were as of April 15, per the players union.
Orlando City midfielder Kaka is the highest-paid MLS player at $7.17 million, followed by Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco at $7.12 million.
Sporting KC’s 2017 salaries
Figures are guaranteed compensation
Roger Espinoza: $850,000
Matt Besler: $758,250
Graham Zusi: $757,102
Dom Dwyer: $668,750
Benny Feilhaber: $600,000
Gerso Fernandes: $591,258
Ilie Sanchez: $305,000
Diego Rubio: $218,875
Soni Mustivar: $200,000
Tim Melia: $167,500
Ike Opara: $150,000
Kevin Ellis: $148,337
Seth Sinovic: $132,667
Jimmy Medranda: $130,008
Cameron Porter: $117,500
Saad Abdul-Salaam: $110,550
Igor Juliao: $115,008
Andrew Dykstra: $87,655
Erik Palmer-Brown: $75,500
Latif Blessing: $74,379
Soony Saad: $65,004
Cameron Iwasa: $53,004
Colton Storm: $53,004
Tyler Pasher: $53,000
Daniel Salloi: $53,000
Adrian Zendejas: $53,000
