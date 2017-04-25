Sporting KC

April 25, 2017 3:45 PM

Find out how much every Sporting KC player is making this season

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

Sporting Kansas City’s offseason was a busy one.

It was also a pricy one.

According to figures released Tuesday by the MLS Players Union, Sporting KC added more than $1 million to its roster this season.

Atop the acquisition financial chart is winger Gerso Fernandes, who is playing on a salary of $591,258 in guaranteed compensation. That’s enough to qualify him as one of three designated players on Sporting’s roster, joining midfielder Roger Espinoza ($850,000), who is the highest-paid player on the team, and defender Graham Zusi ($757,102).

Captain Matt Besler ($758,250), striker Dom Dwyer ($668,750) and midfielder Benny Feilhaber ($600,000) also make more than the designated player budget charge ($480,625), which means Sporting KC is using allocation funds to buy down each of those salaries against the cap.

Newcomer Ilie Sanchez, a defensive midfielder whom coach Peter Vermes has lauded for his play this year, is earning $305,000. All of the salaries released Tuesday were as of April 15, per the players union.

Orlando City midfielder Kaka is the highest-paid MLS player at $7.17 million, followed by Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco at $7.12 million.

Sporting KC’s 2017 salaries

Figures are guaranteed compensation

Roger Espinoza: $850,000

Matt Besler: $758,250

Graham Zusi: $757,102

Dom Dwyer: $668,750

Benny Feilhaber: $600,000

Gerso Fernandes: $591,258

Ilie Sanchez: $305,000

Diego Rubio: $218,875

Soni Mustivar: $200,000

Tim Melia: $167,500

Ike Opara: $150,000

Kevin Ellis: $148,337

Seth Sinovic: $132,667

Jimmy Medranda: $130,008

Cameron Porter: $117,500

Saad Abdul-Salaam: $110,550

Igor Juliao: $115,008

Andrew Dykstra: $87,655

Erik Palmer-Brown: $75,500

Latif Blessing: $74,379

Soony Saad: $65,004

Cameron Iwasa: $53,004

Colton Storm: $53,004

Tyler Pasher: $53,000

Daniel Salloi: $53,000

Adrian Zendejas: $53,000

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sporting KC's Seth Sinovic on first career MLS regular season goal

Sporting KC's Seth Sinovic on first career MLS regular season goal 0:36

Sporting KC's Seth Sinovic on first career MLS regular season goal
Benny Feilhaber: 'Gotta shoot to score, right?' 0:50

Benny Feilhaber: 'Gotta shoot to score, right?'
Matt Besler, Peter Vermes on Sporting KC scoreless draw 1:29

Matt Besler, Peter Vermes on Sporting KC scoreless draw

View More Video

Sports Videos