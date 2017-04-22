Sporting Kansas City summary for April 22

FC Dallas 1
KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia, Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic, Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber (Soni Mustivar, 72nd), Jimmy Medranda (Daniel Salloi, 81st), Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi, Dom Dwyer, Gerso Fernandes (Latif Blessing, 84th).
DALLAS: Jesse Gonzalez, Maynor Figueroa, Hernan Grana, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmermann, Kellyn Acosta, Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah (Atiba Harris, 86th), Javier Morales (Victor Ulloa, 85th), Tesho Akindele (Michael Barrios, 72nd), Maximiliano Urruti.
GOAL SCORING
Kansas City: None.
Dallas: 1, Figueroa (Barrios, Grana), 77th minute.
SKC
FCD
Shots
11
11
Shots on goal
1
6
Saves
5
1
Corner kicks
3
3
Fouls
5
11
Offsides
1
6
YELLOW CARDS
Kansas City: None.
Dalls: None.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Kevin Stott.
Assistant referees: Eduardo Mariscal, Craig Lowry.
Fourth official: Ted Unkel.
Attendance: 15,411.
