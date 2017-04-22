Sporting KC

April 22, 2017 9:26 PM

Sporting Kansas City summary for April 22

FC Dallas 1

Sporting Kansas City 0

Kansas City

0

0

0

Dallas

0

1

1

KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia, Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic, Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber (Soni Mustivar, 72nd), Jimmy Medranda (Daniel Salloi, 81st), Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi, Dom Dwyer, Gerso Fernandes (Latif Blessing, 84th).

DALLAS: Jesse Gonzalez, Maynor Figueroa, Hernan Grana, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmermann, Kellyn Acosta, Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah (Atiba Harris, 86th), Javier Morales (Victor Ulloa, 85th), Tesho Akindele (Michael Barrios, 72nd), Maximiliano Urruti.

GOAL SCORING

Kansas City: None.

Dallas: 1, Figueroa (Barrios, Grana), 77th minute.

SKC

FCD

Shots

11

11

Shots on goal

1

6

Saves

5

1

Corner kicks

3

3

Fouls

5

11

Offsides

1

6

YELLOW CARDS

Kansas City: None.

Dalls: None.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Kevin Stott.

Assistant referees: Eduardo Mariscal, Craig Lowry.

Fourth official: Ted Unkel.

Attendance: 15,411.

