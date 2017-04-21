Quick-hits preview: Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas

SPORTING KANSAS CITY AT FC DALLAS
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Saturday; at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports KC Plus; WHB (810 AM)
ABOUT SPORTING KC (3-0-3, 12 points): In three road matches this season, Sporting KC is yet to allow a goal. That was an especially impressive feat last weekend against first-place Portland, which leads the league in scoring. Goalkeeper Tim Melia tops the league leaderboard with four shutouts and a 0.33 goals against average.
ABOUT FC DALLAS (3-0-2, 11 points): FC Dallas has been arguably the best regular-season team in MLS over the past three-plus years, though it hasn’t translated to championships. It has 54 regular-season victories — including 38 at home — since the start of 2014. Both are best in the league. Maximiliano Urruti leads the team with three goals.
BOTTOM LINE: The matchup features the only two remaining undefeated teams in MLS. Sporting KC has not won at FC Dallas since 2011.
PREDICTION: FC Dallas 1, Sporting KC 1
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments