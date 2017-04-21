Sporting KC

April 21, 2017 4:41 PM

Quick-hits preview: Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

SPORTING KANSAS CITY AT FC DALLAS

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Saturday; at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports KC Plus; WHB (810 AM)

ABOUT SPORTING KC (3-0-3, 12 points): In three road matches this season, Sporting KC is yet to allow a goal. That was an especially impressive feat last weekend against first-place Portland, which leads the league in scoring. Goalkeeper Tim Melia tops the league leaderboard with four shutouts and a 0.33 goals against average.

ABOUT FC DALLAS (3-0-2, 11 points): FC Dallas has been arguably the best regular-season team in MLS over the past three-plus years, though it hasn’t translated to championships. It has 54 regular-season victories — including 38 at home — since the start of 2014. Both are best in the league. Maximiliano Urruti leads the team with three goals.

BOTTOM LINE: The matchup features the only two remaining undefeated teams in MLS. Sporting KC has not won at FC Dallas since 2011.

PREDICTION: FC Dallas 1, Sporting KC 1

Graham Zusi on Sporting Kansas City's new players and leadership

Sporting Kansas City defender Graham Zusi says new players on the team have demonstrated so far that can do what it takes to be on the team and that training is key. Video by Jill Toyoshiba.

Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

 

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

Sporting KC's Seth Sinovic on first career MLS regular season goal

