Unbeaten Sporting KC dumps first-place Portland 1-0 on the road

The season is just 43 days old, and thus it’s obligatory to consider that six months remain in the annual Major League Soccer grind. But in the world of early-season tests, Sporting Kansas City was offered a big one Saturday at first-place Portland.
It responded rather emphatically.
Sporting KC overwhelmed the Timbers 1-0 on the road Saturday, preserving its unbeaten record and stymieing the league’s best offense.
Through six weeks, Sporting KC stands as one of only two undefeated teams left in the Western Conference. And it looks every bit the contender it hoped to be.
Dom Dwyer provided the lone tally on the West Coast on Saturday, an early second-half header off a cross from winger Jimmy Medranda. It felt a long time coming after Sporting KC controlled the pace and possession. Goalkeeper Tim Melia made it stand up with a world-class save 20 minutes later.
The sum: Still undefeated. And a bit more impressive than an opening month that included three scoreless draws.
Even with that perfect mark through March, Sporting KC featured some uncertainties, most notably in its offensive production. A statement came last weekend in a three-goal output against Colorado.
The defense regained the reins in Portland. Sporting KC entered the week leading the league in goals allowed, shots allowed and shutouts recorded. Portland approached the weekend as the league’s best club in goals, shots and chances created.
The defense won out. Convincingly.
Portland did not put a shot on goal in the opening 60 minutes, though it attacked ferociously thereafter. While it earned a beauty in the 79th minute Melia was even better.
After Darlington Nagbe hit a screamer from distance, Melia leaped into the air and just barely grazed the ball with his fingertips. That was just enough to deflect the ball off the crossbar rather than allowing it to splash the top netting.
Dwyer handled the offense. After a scoreless initial four matches, Dwyer opened his scoring account in last week’s win against Colorado. A streaky goal scorer remarked, “I needed that one.”
The wait for No. 2 was much shorter. Dwyer slashed into the penalty area, and Medranda hit him like a wide receiver cutting through the center of the defense. On a full-speed move, Dwyer used his head to redirect the ball into the net.
Midfielder Benny Feilhaber returned to the lineup after a two-game absence, necessitated by a hamstring strain. He lasted 83 minutes before being replaced by Soni Mustivar.
