After Tim Howard suspension, MLS Players Union criticizes security at Sporting KC match

A day after Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard received a three-game suspension for a pair of incidents with Sporting Kansas City fans, the Major League Soccer Players Union is firing back.
In a written statement, the players union called the security at Children’s Mercy Park last weekend “wholly inadequate to protect players and fans.”
A video shows Howard and a Sporting KC fan exchanging profanities during Sunday’s match, each of them using the f-word. The fan posted the video to Twitter.
After the match, Howard was also involved in an altercation with a fan as he was leaving the field. The league referenced both incidents in announcing the three-game ban.
“As Tim was attempting to leave the field, a fan with alcohol in hand was able to come within two feet of him on field level and aggressively scream obscenities in his face,” the players union statement read. “That is unacceptable behavior anywhere and is not something the players, or anyone, should be subjected to in their workplace.
“Tim takes responsibility for his actions, but MLS needs to do the same and send a clear message that it is committed to creating a safe experience not only for its fans but for its players, too.”
The players union also criticized the verbal insults Howard received throughout the match.
The national TV cameras later caught Howard and Sporting KC striker Dom Dwyer in a heated conversation on the field after the match, which Sporting KC won 3-1.
Howard is also the No. 1 goalkeeper for the United States men’s national team. The Rapids released a statement Friday evening after his suspension and fine were made public.
“Tim Howard made an unfortunate and regrettable mistake for which he is being disciplined by MLS,” the club’s statement read. “While this is out of character for Tim, we do not condone these actions. We accept the league’s decision and look forward to moving past this.”
