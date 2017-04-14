Sporting KC

April 14, 2017 9:47 PM

Colorado keeper Tim Howard suspended three matches for incidents with Sporting KC fans

By SAM McDOWELL

smcdowell@kcstar.com

Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard was suspended three matches Friday after a video surfaced of him exchanging profane language with Sporting Kansas City fans last weekend.

Howard, the No. 1 keeper for the United States men’s national team, was also fined in a punishment levied by Major League Soccer. He will miss the next three regular-season matches.

In the video, posted to Twitter, the crowd is heckling Howard, who appears to respond, “(Expletive) your mother.” In announcing the suspension, MLS referenced two separate incidents with fans, one of which occurred after the match.

The national TV cameras later caught Howard and Sporting KC striker Dom Dwyer exchanging words after the match.

