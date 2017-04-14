Quick-hits preview: Sporting Kansas City at Portland Timbers

SPORTING KANSAS CITY AT PORTLAND TIMBERS

WHEN/WHERE: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, at Providence Park, Portland

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports KC, Fox Sports KC Plus; 99.3 FM

ABOUT SPORTING KC (2-0-3, 9 points): Nobody in Major League Soccer has allowed fewer goals than Sporting KC, which has conceded just two. The offense finally did its part last week in a 3-1 victory against Colorado. Sporting KC is set to welcome midfielder Benny Feilhaber back to the lineup after he missed two straight matches with a hamstring strain.

ABOUT PORTLAND (4-1-1, 13 points): The first-place Timbers own perhaps the league’s most dangerous attack, which seeks to capitalize on an opponent’s mistakes. They lead MLS with 16 goals. Forward Fanendo Adi and midfielder Diego Valeri have scored five times apiece – as many as the entire Sporting KC roster.

BOTTOM LINE: In a matchup pitting the league’s best offense against its best defense, the first goal will dictate which team gets to set the pace.

PREDICTION: Portland 2, Sporting KC 1