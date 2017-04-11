Sporting KC names four finalists for its next hall of honor inductee

Sporting Kansas City fans will select the next member of the team’s hall of fame with a weeklong vote that began Tuesday.
The fans will choose from a group of defender Nick Garcia, midfielder Diego Gutierrez, midfielder Mo Johnston and forward Josh Wolff. The voting for the Sporting Legend, which is being done on the team’s website, will close Tuesday at midnight.
The winner is slated to be inducted on May 17, when Sporting Kansas City plays host to the Seattle Sounders.
Garcia spent eight seasons with the Wizards and is second in all-time appearances and starts with the club. He was a member of the 2000 MLS championship team.
Gutierrez was one of the members of the original 1996 team and recorded 13 goals and 46 assists in six seasons in Kansas City.
Johnston, another member of the first team, had 32 goals and 31 assists in his six-year tenure in Kansas City.
Wolff played with the Wizards in two separate stints, totaling 46 goals, third most in club history.
The Sporting Legends hall of honor currently includes eight members — Preki, Tony Meola, Bob Gansler, Peter Vermes, Jimmy Conrad, Lamar Hunt, Chris Klein and Kerry Zavagnin.
