Quick-hits preview: Colorado Rapids at Sporting Kansas City

COLORADO RAPIDS AT SPORTING KANSAS CITY
WHEN/WHERE: 6 p.m. Sunday, at Children’s Mercy Park
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1; WHB (810 AM), 99.3 FM
ABOUT COLORADO (1-1-1, 4 points): The Rapids were the best defensive team in MLS a year ago. They’ve allowed only three goals in the initial three matches of 2017. On the other hand, Colorado is dead last in the league in both shots (7.3) and shots on goal (2.0) per game.
ABOUT SPORTING KC (1-0-3, 6 points): A simple summary of the opening month: Sporting KC was stout defensively and lacking offensively. The club is last in MLS in goals (two), but it has allowed the fewest (one). Midfielder Benny Feilhaber is questionable with a hamstring strain. He missed last week’s draw against Toronto FC.
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado has won the previous five meetings between the two sides. In three matchups last year, Sporting KC managed only one goal against the Rapids.
PREDICTION: Sporting KC 0, Colorado 0
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
