Sporting Kansas City injury update: Benny Feilhaber, Erik Palmer-Brown

The only Sporting Kansas City player credited with a goal this season remains on the mend after a strained hamstring forced him out of practice last week.
Midfielder Benny Feilhaber returned to training Tuesday and Wednesday after missing Friday's scoreless draw against Toronto FC. He reported some soreness in his hamstring during the initial session Tuesday, but he returned to practice a day later.
Nevertheless, it leaves his status for Sunday's tilt with Colorado in doubt. Sporting KC, 1-0-3, will host the Rapids at 6 p.m. at Children's Mercy Park.
"We're just building him into everything right now to see how he reacts every day," coach Peter Vermes said. "I'm just not going to know until probably Friday at the earliest if he would even be (available) on Sunday."
Feilhaber was the only Sporting KC player to score in the opening month of the season. Sporting KC has played to three scoreless draws in four matches. It has two goals in four games — both against San Jose — though a San Jose own goal accounted for one of the two.
With Feilhaber out of the lineup last Friday, Vermes shifted Jimmy Medranda from the front line to the midfield in Toronto. Soony Saad received the start on the wing.
Also on the injury front, Erik Palmer-Brown has been a full participant in practice, despite departing last week's Swope Park Rangers match after only one half.
Palmer-Brown missed a week of practice last month after returning from the CONCACAF U-20 championship with an ankle injury. He was sent to the Rangers to improve his fitness, but he was removed from the match with soreness in the same ankle.
"The only time that you should be 100 percent healthy is the first day when you show up here for preseason," Vermes said. "After that, you're going to have problems. You're going to have little things here or whatever. You have to deal with those. You have to play through them. I think he also realizes that he has to do that, too."
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
