Sporting KC remains unbeaten with scoreless draw against Toronto FC

Over a three-week stretch in the winter, the Sporting Kansas City roster endured perhaps its most noticeable modifications in Peter Vermes’ tenure as coach and technical director.
But for all of the personnel maneuvers, the opening month of the season can be defined rather simply.
A lot of zeroes.
Sporting Kansas City played to a 0-0 draw with Toronto FC on Friday, its third scoreless tie in four matches this season.
The loss column remains unblemished. The scoring column could use some help. In 360 minutes minutes of action, Sporting KC has outscored its opponents 2-1. All three goals came during a home victory against San Jose.
The end picture is this: Sporting KC (1-0-3) escaped March unbeaten for the second straight season. A slump followed last summer, and the club finished fifth in the Western Conference.
A long road ahead remains in 2017.
Sporting KC didn’t produce many chances Friday, but a particularly inciting one fell to Dom Dwyer early in the second half. Dwyer stood all alone with keeper Alex Bono but didn’t make Bono move to stop the ensuing shot. Bono replaced starter Clint Irwin, who departed in the first half with an apparent knee injury.
On the other end, Sporting KC effectively limited the touches for all-everything Sebastian Giovinco, who has grown to the standard for playmakers in MLS. One more touch could’ve made the difference. Only a couple of steps in front of the goal, Giovinco — one of the top finishers in the league — whiffed on a ball that slid by his feet.
Toronto FC returned to its home venue for the first time since its suffered a penalty-kick defeat to Seattle in the MLS Cup final there last December. A tifo in the Toronto FC stands read, “With heartbreak comes a new beginning, a new opportunity.”
It ended a bit similarly Friday, with both teams scoreless after regulation.
Sporting KC played without playmaking midfielder Benny Feilhaber, sidelined with a thigh strain. Feilhaber is day-to-day, according to Vermes. With his absence, Jimmy Medranda dropped from the top line to the midfield, and Soony Saad earned his first start of the season at wing. Matt Besler, Graham Zusi and Roger Espinoza were all in the starting lineup after returning from international duty.
Comments