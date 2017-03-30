Quick-hits preview: Sporting Kansas City at Toronto FC

SPORTING KANSAS CITY AT TORONTO FC
WHEN/WHERE: 6:30 p.m. Friday; at BMO Field, Toronto
TV/RADIO: FS1; WHB (810 AM)
ABOUT SPORTING KC (1-0-2): The club has scored just twice in three matches, though it has allowed only one goal. Midfielder Benny Feilhaber will miss the game with a muscle strain in his leg. Graham Zusi and Matt Besler are available for selection after spending the previous week with the United States men’s national team.
ABOUT TORONTO FC (1-0-2): After advancing to the MLS Cup Final last season, Toronto FC remains a potent offensive team, headlined by Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco. Altidore has already scored twice this season. Giovinco is slated to play Friday after an injury forced an early exit from a match two weeks ago.
BOTTOM LINE: Sporting KC has not lost at BMO Field since 2009, and only one current Toronto FC player (Michael Bradley) has ever scored against Sporting KC. But Toronto FC has made considerable investments into its roster over the past three years.
PREDICTION: Toronto FC 2, Sporting KC 1
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
