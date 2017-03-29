Sporting KC midfielder Benny Feilhaber out Friday because of muscle strain in his leg

Sporting Kansas City will be absent a starter when it faces Toronto FC on Friday night.
Midfielder Benny Feilhaber did not travel with the team Wednesday, and he will miss the club’s fourth match of the season because of a muscle strain in his leg.
Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes called the injury a “tweak” and said Feilhaber is day-to-day. Feilhaber did not practice this week, though he took part in a workout Tuesday morning before training.
“We’re not pushing it right now,” Vermes said Tuesday.
Feilhaber scored Sporting Kansas City’s first goal of the season in a 2-1 victory against San Jose on March 18. Sporting KC, 1-0-2, has not played since, observing a break for World Cup qualifiers.
Without Feilhaber, Vermes will be forced to make a change to his starting lineup for the first time this season. He used an identical lineup for each of the first three matches. A potential option would be shifting winger Jimmy Medranda to the midfield and using either Soony Saad or Latif Blessing on the wing.
While Feilhaber will miss the match, Toronto FC will get its star back. According to the Toronto Sun, forward Sebastian Giovinco will return from an injury and start Friday. The match kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
