Matt Besler joins Graham Zusi on U.S. national team roster for World Cup qualifiers

Sporting Kansas City will be well-represented in the United States national team’s World Cup qualifiers, after all.
Matt Besler was called into the national team Sunday as a late addition after Sporting KC teammate Graham Zusi received the same call late last week.
U.S. coach Bruce Arena’s initial roster release did not including any Sporting KC players.
The Americans face Honduras on Friday in San Jose as they attempt to work out of an 0-2 hole in the hexagonal, which represents the final stage of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Sporting KC midfielder Roger Espinoza is on the Honduras roster.
The U.S. will then travel to face Panama on March 28. It is the team’s first two matches with Arena back at the helm after he replaced Jurgen Klinsmann in November.
Sporting KC, which improved to 1-0-2 with Saturday’s victory against San Jose, will break for the World Cup qualifiers. It returns to action March 31 in Toronto.
