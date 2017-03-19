Benny Feilhaber: 'Gotta shoot to score, right?'

As captain of the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team, Sporting Kansas City's Erik Palmer-Brown led the U.S. to become the CONCACAF U-20 champion. Palmer-Brown talks about that experience. Video by Jill Toyoshiba.
Construction of the National Training and Coaching Development Center is ahead of schedule due to a mild winter. It will be the new training facility for Sporting Kansas City, a coaching education center for U.S. Soccer and a sports medicine and rehabilitation center for Children's Mercy Hospital.
Sporting Kansas City players Chance Myers, Graham Zusi and Seth Sinovic helped dedicate a playroom for siblings of patients in Children's Mercy Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. The room is named for Cooper Connor, a NICU patient who died of lung disease at nine months. Cooper's siblings play Uno with the Sporting KC players in the room decorated with a mural created by artist Scribe.