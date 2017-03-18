Sporting KC beats San Jose 2-1 for its first win of 2017

The ball departed his right foot, and Benny Feilhaber faded away, like a three-point shooter admiring his shot. Or perhaps he just wanted a better view.
Whatever the case, as the ball splashed the net 25 yards away, he turned toward an anxious crowd and held his fist in the air. The blue confetti fell onto the Children’s Mercy Park field.
Yes, the wait is over.
For a goal. For a victory. All of it.
Sporting KC defeated San Jose 2-1 on Saturday in a victory that felt every bit as much sigh of relief as it did celebration.
After a pair of scoreless draws to open the season, Sporting KC (1-0-2) used one highlight goal from Feilhaber and a gift from San Jose keeper David Bingham to preserve its unbeaten record.
How quickly the narrative can change, right? Sporting KC has allowed only one goal in its last five regular-season matches, though it could’ve been worse. Goalkeeper Tim Melia prevented a potential disaster with a fingertip save. Sporting KC took a 2-0 lead into extra time before San Jose defender Florian Jungwirth halved the lead in the 91st minute.
Bingham had pushed the margin to 2-0 with an own goal after he misplayed a shot from Soony Saad.
The first Sporting KC goal of 2017 was a little more impressive. In fact, if the scoreless streak was going to end Saturday, Feilhaber couldn’t have picked a better way to do it. He lofted a 25-yard kick into the goal that froze Bingham. After 218 minutes, Sporting KC had its first moment of celebration for a new-look offense.
It could’ve arrived earlier, really. Jungwirth tripped Sporting KC striker Dom Dwyer on the edge of the penalty box just 74 seconds into the match, but referee Jair Marrufo kept his whistle silent.
Familiar? A year ago, Marrufo found himself in the middle of a postgame conversation when he failed to award Dwyer a penalty kick, a heavily-critiqued decision that also came against San Jose. The match Saturday was his first Sporting KC match since that incident.
Marrufo later gave Dwyer a yellow card for simulation in trying to draw another penalty kick. The replays were less persuasive.
In the end, it didn’t matter — the club broke its drought only 36 minutes later, after a handful of chances that probably could’ve broken it earlier.
Sporting KC insisted a lack of panic existed inside its locker room after being shut out twice, and coach Peter Vermes’ absence of concern was transparent an hour before the match started.
He trotted out an identical starting lineup to the previous two matches — using a front line of Dwyer, Gerso Fernandes and Jimmy Medranda. Saad replaced Medranda in the 78th minute for his 2017 debut. Saad returned to Kansas City this offseason after two years playing in Thailand.
San Jose head coach Dom Kinnear missed the match after experiencing migraine headaches Saturday. Kinnear traveled to Kansas City with the team but did not travel to Children’s Mercy Park.
