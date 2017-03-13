Sporting KC’s Roger Espinoza called up by Honduras, could face U.S. team in World Cup qualifier

On March 24, the United States men’s national team will play its first World Cup qualifier since its November coaching change.
Roger Espinoza will be on the opposite bench.
Espinoza, a veteran Sporting Kansas City midfielder, was chosen Monday to the Honduras men’s national team roster for a pair of World Cup qualifiers later this month, including the date with the United States on March 24 in San Jose. Honduras will also play host to Costa Rica on March 28.
Both matches occur during a break in the Sporting KC schedule. Espinoza will play in Sporting Kansas City’s home game Saturday against San Jose before departing to join Honduras. Sporting KC won’t play again until a trip to Toronto on March 31.
Espinoza, 30, has made 50 international appearances for Honduras, including participation in the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup tournaments. Honduras is currently in fourth place in the six-team qualifying group — the Hexagonal — with the top three finishers automatically reaching the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The fourth-place finisher will face a yet-to-be-determined team from Asia for an additional spot.
