Matt Besler, Peter Vermes on Sporting KC scoreless draw

Construction of the National Training and Coaching Development Center is ahead of schedule due to a mild winter. It will be the new training facility for Sporting Kansas City, a coaching education center for U.S. Soccer and a sports medicine and rehabilitation center for Children's Mercy Hospital.
Several hundred soccer fans met with Sporting KC players and team executives on Tuesday during a fan event held atop a parking garage in downtown Kansas City. The players later led fans to the Kansas City Power
Sporting Kansas City players Chance Myers, Graham Zusi and Seth Sinovic helped dedicate a playroom for siblings of patients in Children's Mercy Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. The room is named for Cooper Connor, a NICU patient who died of lung disease at nine months. Cooper's siblings play Uno with the Sporting KC players in the room decorated with a mural created by artist Scribe.