Sporting KC ties FC Dallas 0-0 in home opener

In December 2013, as Sporting Kansas City captured its first MLS championship in 13 years, the temperature dropped so low that defender Matt Besler said it was difficult to move his lips to communicate.
Four seasons later, the club has outwardly stated an objective to bring Children’s Mercy Park its first playoff game since that cold afternoon. And a wintry mix before the home opener Saturday offered a subtle reminder of it.
The result did not.
Sporting Kansas City played to its second consecutive scoreless draw to open the season, this one a 0-0 tie Saturday against FC Dallas in its home opener in front of 19,117 fans at Children’s Mercy Park, the venue’s 88th straight sellout for MLS matches.
After an offseason spent retooling the offense, Sporting KC is scoreless through two matches, though so is its opposition.
The club held the significant portion of the possession — 68 percent to 32 percent for FC Dallas — but it managed only two shots on goal.
Reminiscent of 2016? Perhaps.
But Sporting KC did display some improved options, most notably the footwork from winger addition Gerso Fernandes. Yet, as was the case in a season-opening draw at D.C. United, the final product was absent.
It’s early, of course, but a club that struggled to find options behind striker Dom Dwyer in 2016 has not yet found a goal in the initial 180 minutes of 2017.
And that’s after Sporting KC spent the offseason beefing up the offense surrounding Dwyer. For the second straight match, coach Peter Vermes opted for Jimmy Medranda and Fernandes on the wings flanking Dwyer in the middle. Latif Blessing replaced Medranda in the 67th minute, marking his MLS debut. A tipped ball fell to Blessing’s right foot in the 91st minute, but he sent the chance well over the bar. The other chances had identical conclusions.
On the flip side, Sporting Kansas City is also yet to allow a goal in two matches. It conceded four shots on goal Saturday, which goalkeeper Tim Melia gobbled up without issue.
The match was the coldest one played at Children’s Mercy Park since the 2013 MLS Cup. In that final, a kickoff temperature of 19 degrees became the coldest game on record. It wasn’t quite that cold Saturday — though temperatures did fall below freezing during the match after a morning of snowfall in Kansas City.
Another record stayed intact, too.
Children’s Mercy Park opened in 2011, and Sporting KC has not lost a home opener in the seven years since. But five of the seven have resulted in draws.
While Sporting KC controlled the tempo, the closest chance to break the tie belonged to FC Dallas. Forward Cristian Colman hit the outside of the post in the 29th minute.
Dwyer found Sporting Kansas City’s best opportunity in the opening half. He collected a pass from Benny Feilhaber about 10 yards from goal, but he slipped in front of goal as he attempted to contort his body for a shot.
