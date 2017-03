Sporting Kansas City players Chance Myers, Graham Zusi and Seth Sinovic helped dedicate a playroom for siblings of patients in Children's Mercy Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. The room is named for Cooper Connor, a NICU patient who died of lung disease at nine months. Cooper's siblings play Uno with the Sporting KC players in the room decorated with a mural created by artist Scribe.