Sporting Kansas City opens 2017 MLS season with 0-0 draw at D.C. United

Tim Melia made five saves, including stopping a first-half penalty kick and the follow-up rebound, and Sporting Kansas City survived several shaky defensive moments to open its season with a 0-0 draw at D.C. United on Saturday night.
Sporting earned a draw for a fourth time in five trips to Washington in what will likely be their final visit to RFK Stadium, the same stadium where the franchise earned its first MLS Cup title as the then-Kansas City Wizards.
Sporting is now winless in its last six matches overall against D.C., and will have to wait until MLS schedules a visit to D.C.’s new Audi Field, set to open in June of next year, to win its first game in Washington since 2012.
But United was hardly dominant at home despite having the more dangerous chances, and Sporting played some part in creating most of them.
It was Melia’s late and perhaps unwise challenge on Julian Buescher that forced him to to make a diving stop of Marcelo Sarvas’ spot kick and Patrick Mullins’ rebound.
And it was a deflection off a KC defender that set off United’s most dangerous flurry of the second half, one halted by goal-line clearance headers from both Jimmy Medranda and Feilhaber, and another sprawling Melia save.
Feilhaber may have had KC’s best chance, forcing Bill Hamid into a diving save with an early 25-yard free kick that appeared to be curling into the top left corner. Dom Dwyer had a pair of later efforts on goal for the visitors, both of which were hit directly to Hamid.
Next up for Sporting is the home opener against FC Dallas on March 11.
Comments