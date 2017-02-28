Watch: Sporting KC players, fans lead march through downtown Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City players and fans marched through a two-block segment in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday, the setting for the team's annual season launch party.
Sporting KC plays at D.C. United at 6 p.m. Saturday in its 2017 opener.
The club began the party Tuesday night on the rooftop of a downtown parking garage, which included the introduction of the team. Afterwards, fans led the march to No Other Pub in the Power & Light District. The team plans to use some of the footage in a commercial later this season.
Comments