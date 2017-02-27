Sporting KC waives Benji Joya, Christian Volesky

Five days before its season opener, Sporting Kansas City trimmed its roster, waiving midfielder Benji Joya and forward Christian Volesky.
Volesky has never played in an MLS match, and Joya has not made a league appearance since 2014.
Sporting KC acquired Volesky last month in a trade with Portland, relinquishing a fourth-round pick in the deal. He made four preseason appearances with Sporting KC.
Joya joined Sporting KC last September. He played in one CONCACAF Champions League match.
Sporting KC opens the season Saturday with a trip to face D.C. United. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m.
