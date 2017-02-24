Sporting KC signs first-round draft pick Colton Storm

Two days before the MLS SuperDraft last month, Colton Storm sat down with members of the Sporting Kansas City front office in Los Angeles. The two sides departed the meeting with similar insight, each optimistic on a potential personality fit.
Storm next has the opportunity to prove himself as a fit on the field.
After a month with Sporting KC in the preseason, Storm signed a one-year contract with the club Friday, a pact that also includes three one-year options.
Sporting KC used the No. 14 overall selection to draft Storm last month.
“Colton is a player (who) not only possesses very good qualities in his position, but when talking to people who have worked with him in the past, it’s clear he has a very strong mentality and work ethic,” coach Peter Vermes said. “Those are things we value in players on our team.”
Storm, 22, is a right back who played collegiate soccer at North Carolina, where he recorded two goals and eight assists in his 69 appearances. He started a string of 41 straight matches. Among his skillset, he is most often noted for his one-on-one defending.
“I love being out on an island with someone. I love that challenge,” Storm said when speaking to the media after the draft. “I view every challenge as an opportunity.”
His first challenge: A crowded depth chart. Sporting KC has moved Graham Zusi to right back this preseason. Incumbent starter Saad Abdul-Salaam and offseason acquisition Igor Juliao also figure to be ahead of Storm on the initial depth chart.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
