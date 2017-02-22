Sporting KC

February 22, 2017 3:40 PM

Sporting Kansas City finalizes TV schedule

By SAM McDOWELL

smcdowell@kcstar.com

Sporting Kansas City finalized its TV schedule in the first year of a partnership with Fox Sports Kansas City.

The new TV home for Sporting KC will air 26 of the club’s regular season matches on either Fox Sports KC or Fox Sports KC Plus, with the remaining eight to be shown to national audiences on FS1 or ESPN.

All of the matches will air in Kansas, Nebraska, western Missouri and St. Louis, according to a news release from Fox Sports KC, with “the vast majority” of them also available in mid-Missouri and Iowa. Viewers who receive FSKC or Fox Sports Midwest will be able to stream Sporting KC matches on Fox Sports Go.

SPORTING KC 2017 TV SCHEDULE

March 4 at D.C. United 6 p.m. FSKC

March 11 FC DALLAS 8 p.m. FSKC

March 18 SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES 7:30 p.m. FSKC

March 31 at Toronto FC 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1

April 9 COLORADO RAPIDS 6 p.m. Fox Sports 1

April 15 at Portland Timbers 9:30 p.m. FSKC Plus*

April 22 at FC Dallas 7 p.m. FSKC Plus

April 29 REAL SALT LAKE 7:30 p.m. FSKC Plus*

May 3 NEW YORK RED BULLS 7:30 p.m. FSKC

May 7 at Minnesota United FC 12:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1

May 13 at Orlando City SC 6:30 p.m. FSKC Plus

May 17 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 7:30 p.m. FSKC Plus

May 20 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 6 p.m. FSKC

May 27 at Colorado Rapids 7 p.m. FSKC

June 3 MINNESOTA UNITED FC 4 p.m. ESPN

June 10 MONTREAL IMPACT 7 p.m. FSKC

June 17 at San Jose Earthquakes 8 p.m. FSKC

June 24 at LA Galaxy 9:30 p.m. FSKC

July 1 PORTLAND TIMBERS 6 p.m. ESPN

July 6 PHILADELPHIA UNION 7:30 p.m. FSKC

July 22 at Real Salt Lake 9 p.m. FSKC Plus*

July 29 CHICAGO FIRE 7:30 p.m. FSKC Plus

Aug. 6 ATLANTA UNITED FC 7 p.m. Fox Sports 1

Aug. 12 at Seattle Sounders FC 3 p.m. FSKC

Aug. 19 FC DALLAS 7:30 p.m. FSKC Plus

Aug. 26 at Houston Dynamo 8 p.m. FSKC

Sept. 6 at New York City FC 6:30 p.m. FSKC

Sept. 10 at Columbus Crew SC Noon ESPN

Sept. 16 NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION 7:30 p.m. FSKC

Sept. 24 LA GALAXY Noon ESPN

Sept. 30 VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 8 p.m. FSKC Plus*

Oct. 7 at Minnesota United FC 7 p.m. FSKC, UniMas

Oct. 15 HOUSTON DYNAMO 4 p.m. FSKC

Oct. 22 at Real Salt Lake 3:30 p.m. FSKC

*The game will be joined in progress on FSKC after the conclusion of the Royals game.

Related content

Sporting KC

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sporting KC increases resources for youth academy

View more video

Sports Videos