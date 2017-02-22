Sporting Kansas City finalizes TV schedule

Sporting Kansas City finalized its TV schedule in the first year of a partnership with Fox Sports Kansas City.
The new TV home for Sporting KC will air 26 of the club’s regular season matches on either Fox Sports KC or Fox Sports KC Plus, with the remaining eight to be shown to national audiences on FS1 or ESPN.
All of the matches will air in Kansas, Nebraska, western Missouri and St. Louis, according to a news release from Fox Sports KC, with “the vast majority” of them also available in mid-Missouri and Iowa. Viewers who receive FSKC or Fox Sports Midwest will be able to stream Sporting KC matches on Fox Sports Go.
SPORTING KC 2017 TV SCHEDULE
March 4 at D.C. United 6 p.m. FSKC
March 11 FC DALLAS 8 p.m. FSKC
March 18 SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES 7:30 p.m. FSKC
March 31 at Toronto FC 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1
April 9 COLORADO RAPIDS 6 p.m. Fox Sports 1
April 15 at Portland Timbers 9:30 p.m. FSKC Plus*
April 22 at FC Dallas 7 p.m. FSKC Plus
April 29 REAL SALT LAKE 7:30 p.m. FSKC Plus*
May 3 NEW YORK RED BULLS 7:30 p.m. FSKC
May 7 at Minnesota United FC 12:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1
May 13 at Orlando City SC 6:30 p.m. FSKC Plus
May 17 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 7:30 p.m. FSKC Plus
May 20 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 6 p.m. FSKC
May 27 at Colorado Rapids 7 p.m. FSKC
June 3 MINNESOTA UNITED FC 4 p.m. ESPN
June 10 MONTREAL IMPACT 7 p.m. FSKC
June 17 at San Jose Earthquakes 8 p.m. FSKC
June 24 at LA Galaxy 9:30 p.m. FSKC
July 1 PORTLAND TIMBERS 6 p.m. ESPN
July 6 PHILADELPHIA UNION 7:30 p.m. FSKC
July 22 at Real Salt Lake 9 p.m. FSKC Plus*
July 29 CHICAGO FIRE 7:30 p.m. FSKC Plus
Aug. 6 ATLANTA UNITED FC 7 p.m. Fox Sports 1
Aug. 12 at Seattle Sounders FC 3 p.m. FSKC
Aug. 19 FC DALLAS 7:30 p.m. FSKC Plus
Aug. 26 at Houston Dynamo 8 p.m. FSKC
Sept. 6 at New York City FC 6:30 p.m. FSKC
Sept. 10 at Columbus Crew SC Noon ESPN
Sept. 16 NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION 7:30 p.m. FSKC
Sept. 24 LA GALAXY Noon ESPN
Sept. 30 VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 8 p.m. FSKC Plus*
Oct. 7 at Minnesota United FC 7 p.m. FSKC, UniMas
Oct. 15 HOUSTON DYNAMO 4 p.m. FSKC
Oct. 22 at Real Salt Lake 3:30 p.m. FSKC
*The game will be joined in progress on FSKC after the conclusion of the Royals game.
