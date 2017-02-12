Will Sporting KC shift Graham Zusi to a defensive role in 2017?

On Sunday afternoon, Graham Zusi arrived in Tucson, Ariz., the commencement of his ninth preseason with Sporting Kansas City.
The ensuing two-week stay in the Southwest will offer some uncertainty.
After his stint with the United States men’s national team last month included a positional move to the defensive line, Zusi rejoins a club that has viewed him primarily as an offensive weapon for the better part of a decade.
So, what next? Asked that very question, Zusi’s initial response was a gesture.
A shoulder shrug.
“I’m not really sure yet how it’s going to play out,” Zusi said. “To be honest, I’m not even sure (coach) Peter (Vermes) knows what he’s going to do with me yet. But I’d be ready for anything. I don’t really care where I am on the field as long as I’m on it.”
Zusi is a four-time MLS All-Star, honors he collected while serving as a staple of the Sporting Kansas City attack. He has 26 goals and 48 assists with the club over the last eight years.
Vermes classified Zusi as someone capable of playing outside back, midfielder or as an attacking winger. And Zusi might play all three in 2017.
But the preference is to settle on a permanent position for Zusi — which Vermes hinted might include a residence farther from goal.
“For me, if I can find a player a routine so he’s playing (in the same) place all the time, in the end, he’s probably going to be a lot better for us,” Vermes said. “So as we go into the next phase of the preseason, for sure I’m going to try playing him (at right back). But that doesn’t exclude me from moving him to wing or even to the middle of the midfield.”
Sporting KC spent its offseason beefing up its attacking options, acquiring designated player Gerso Fernandes and 20-year-old Latif Blessing on the wings. Vermes has praised both of the additions during the preseason, perhaps showing his inclination to place Zusi elsewhere on the field.
Zusi’s shift to the back line was actually initially instituted in Kansas City last summer. On three occasions, Vermes penciled Zusi into the lineup as a right outside back rather than a winger.
After speaking with Vermes about the subject, United States coach Bruce Arena called Zusi in December to inform him he was moving Zusi to right back with the national team. Zusi said he was on board with the plan, and he started two international friendlies at his new position during the winter camp.
“The hardest adjustment would be the instinctual positioning,” Zusi said. “As a winger high up the field, my instincts are to immediately pressure the ball. When you’re on the back line, that can’t always be your first thought. Knowing you’re that last line of defense and always protecting the space behind you is something I have to think about.”
Vermes endured that tradeoff last summer for a few reasons. With Zusi on the back line, Sporting KC would have more offensive options on the field. It also helped to alleviate some of the offensive tension for Zusi, who has scored only four times in the last two seasons combined.
Zusi quickly picked up on a benefit.
“When your team has a lot of possession, it’s a really fun position — outside backs see a ton of the ball,” Zusi said. “I liked that part of it a lot. So if that’s where they decide they want me, I’ll embrace it.”
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments